There is a certain irony to World Elephant Day celebrations

World Elephant Day has been celebrated globally since 2012. But why was it launched? What triggered this movement? Since its inception, are we still glossing over the oversimplified rhetoric of “care” and “love”, or are we engaging with the systemic crisis wild and captive elephant populations face to survive?

Most importantly, how do elephants persist in a world where the human gaze, often wrapped in love and care, is riddled with contradictions? A world exceedingly influenced by both changing spatial and digital realities?

A world of paradoxes

Elephants are among the few mammals celebrated across Asia for many reasons. They are worshipped, hold cultural importance, and are deeply entwined in history, traditional folklore, and pop culture across religions. For thousands of years, they have also been captured for labour: in war, timber extraction, construction, religious and ceremonial work, and tourism. Let’s not forget the colonised elephants, considered valuable to the empire and forced to support Western colonial exploits in Asia and Africa. They were used as gifts and continue to be privately owned as symbols of status.

Asian captive elephants continue to be assets, commodified for capital and entertainment. Come 2026, elephants continue to navigate a world of shared spaces dominated by humans and their love for dichotomies.

While we talk about saving wild elephants, we continue to hand over their homes and the natural resources they depend on to corporations. While we stress the need for habitat connectivity and restoration, we also approve mining, hydroelectric, and linear infrastructure projects across the same landscapes.

If we are awed by a “wild” elephant in the forest, some of us are just as excited to see the same elephant years later working as a tamed animal, carrying heavy loads and leading a festival procession. While we pile on negative adjectives for a wild elephant involved in interactions, the same individual becomes a hero and saviour when it leads religious events or helps capture other wild elephants.

We call locals sharing space with elephant encroachers without realising their cooperation sustains a large wildlife population. While we remove locals from tiger reserves, we have no problem with overtourism there. While we demand forest departments patrol and safeguard forests 24/7, we don’t provide enough pay or support to thousands of forest guards.