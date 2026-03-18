There is a dragon atop Iran’s Mount Damavand. Here is how its legend is connected to a story from the Rig Veda

The ancient Iranians, like Vedic people of the Indian subcontinent, were part of the Indo-European peoples (including Celts, Germanic tribes, Greeks and Romans). As such, scholars have noticed striking similarities between Vedic texts like the Rig Veda and the Avesta, the sacred scripture of Zoroastrianism.

Both, the Rig Veda and the Avesta, have stories of serpent-dragons being killed by gods/heroes so that ‘cosmic order’ is restored.

“Based on its prominence in the myths of many Indo-European peoples — including those of Iran, India, Greece, and Rome, with parallels among the Balts, the Slavs, the Armenians, and the Hittites — the dragon slaying myths would strongly seem to date back to the proto-Indo-European period or even earlier,” Manya Saadi-nejad from Concordia University writes in her paper The Iranian Dragon-slaying Myth: Dragons, the Avestan saošiiant, and Possible Connections to the Iranian Water Goddess.

She adds that, “Most of the various Indo-European peoples were utterly dependent on rivers, upon the banks of which they built their settlements and eventually their civilizations. These rivers were ambivalent neighbors; they could ensure fertility and enable life, or wash it away in a torrent. It may be that the association of dragons with rivers arose from the rivers’ serpentine shape.”

“In the Vedic version of the myth, it is the god Indra who slays the dragon Vṛtra, a symbol of chaos, who lurks at the foot of the mountain where he holds back the heavenly waters (RV II.11.5. Vṛtra is also called Dānava). By slaying the dragon with his special scepter vájra and cutting off its three heads, Indra frees the seven rivers (RV X.8.8-9). The waters rush out in the shape of cows (representing fertility), running to the sea. The battle represents an Indo-Iranian creation myth…,” notes Saadi-nejad.

Meanwhile, in the Avesta, Azi Dahaka “is a huge monster-dragon with three heads and six eyes, who wishes to bring drought and destruction”.

He lives in the inaccessible fortress of Kuuirinta in the land of Baβri, where he worships the deities Anahita, the river goddess, and Vāiiu, the god of wind (again, notice the similarity with the deity Vayu worshipped in India).

Azi Dahaka wants “the power to empty the world of people” and asks Ananhita and Vāiiu for the same. But they refuse.

Following the death of Jam or Jamshed, the ruler of the land, Azi Dahaka becomes king until, Θraētaona son of Aθβiya, kills him and restores ‘cosmic order’.

This, then, is the story: An evil dragon usurps the throne and rules over the land until he is vanquished by the hero. But it would be several years later that this story would resound in Iran.

The epic of kings

It is the late 900s Common Era. Iran is mostly Muslim. Arabic is the literary language. The great Iranian empires of old are history.