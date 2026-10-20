Three new centipede species discovered in Western Ghats

The names of all three new species are linked to their physical characteristics and geographical identities. The first species, Rhysida quadrispinosa, was named after the four distinctive spines on its legs. Four spines were found on the underside and lateral edge of a section of its hind legs, making it the identifying feature of the species.

The second species, Rhysida coorgensis, was named after the Coorg region of Karnataka. Through this name, the region’s identity has been recognised in the scientific community, because it was the place where the specimen was collected.

The third species, Rhysida neyyarensis, was named after the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala. The name commemorates the natural area with which the species was found to be associated.