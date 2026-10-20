Three new centipede species discovered in Western Ghats

Researchers in Kerala and Karnataka have discovered three new centipede species in the Western Ghats, increasing India's Rhysida species count to 23.
Named Rhysida quadrispinosa, Rhysida coorgensis and Rhysida neyyarensis, species were identified through advanced anatomical analysis.
The discovery underscores the region's biodiversity and the ecological significance of small organisms in maintaining environmental balance.
Identifying new species is not easy, especially of centipedes. The organisms often differ only slightly, requiring analysis of body parts and shapes under microscope. However, researchers from Zoological Survey of India’s Western Ghats Regional Centre and Malabar Christian College, both in Kozhikode, Kerala, did just that when they discovered three new species of centipedes from the forests of Kerala and Karnataka in the Western Ghats.
Belonging to the centipede genus Rhysida Wood, 1862 the species have been named Rhysida quadrispinosa, Rhysida coorgensis and Rhysida neyyarensis, “increasing the total number of Rhysida species in India to 23”, states their research published in the International Journal of Tropical Insect Science on October 12.
The study was conducted by researchers from the Western Ghats Regional Centre of the Zoological Survey of India in Kozhikode and Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode. Using microscopes and digital cameras, the researchers studied the fine anatomical features of these organisms. They compared the spines on their legs, body segments, antennae, and other structures with those of previously known species. They examined centipede specimens preserved in the National Zoological Collection of the Zoological Survey of India that had not been identified previously. They also consulted scientific records and global databases such as Chilobase 2.0. They, then, concluded that these specimens were distinct from previously known species.
The names of all three new species are linked to their physical characteristics and geographical identities. The first species, Rhysida quadrispinosa, was named after the four distinctive spines on its legs. Four spines were found on the underside and lateral edge of a section of its hind legs, making it the identifying feature of the species.
The second species, Rhysida coorgensis, was named after the Coorg region of Karnataka. Through this name, the region’s identity has been recognised in the scientific community, because it was the place where the specimen was collected.
The third species, Rhysida neyyarensis, was named after the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala. The name commemorates the natural area with which the species was found to be associated.
Bodies of organisms that look alike, but have small differences, establish that they belong to distinct species. Rhysida quadrispinosa was found to have 18 segments in its antennae. The shape of the edges of certain body segments and the arrangement of spines on its hind legs also distinguish it from other species.
Rhysida coorgensis was identified by the distinctive markings on its back and the structure of the spines near the rear part of its body. This species shares some similarities with Rhysida ikhalama, but differences in its internal structures set it apart as a distinct species.
The third species, Rhysida neyyarensis, is characterised by the number and arrangement of the small spines on its legs. Two tarsal spurs were found on each leg from the first through the nineteenth pair. These minute features helped scientists establish its distinct identity.
The Western Ghats are considered one of the world’s major biodiversity hotspots. Their dense forests, moisture-rich environment and diverse natural conditions provide habitats for countless organisms. Many species in the region remain poorly understood by science.
Although centipedes are small, they play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance. These predatory creatures feed on small insects and other invertebrates, making them integral to the food chain and the soil ecosystem.
The identification of these three new species will help scientists gain a better understanding of species evolution, their geographical distribution and the biodiversity of the Western Ghats.
The most important message from this discovery is that the value of forests is not just limited to large animals, colourful birds, or rare trees. Even small organisms play a vital role in maintaining the balance of natural ecosystems.
Amid rapidly changing environmental conditions, shrinking forest cover, and increasing human activities, protecting the habitats of such organisms is essential. This scientific discovery reminds us that many of nature’s mysteries still remain hidden. Though these tiny creatures seem insignificant, their discovery has added a new chapter to the story of India’s biodiversity.