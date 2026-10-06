Tigress translocated to West Bengal, but prey density, staff shortage a challenge

Nearly 40 per cent of India’s tiger population is thus found in just 11 per cent of the country’s reserves.

The NTCA outlines strict protocols for active animal management through its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the guidelines, tiger reserves should ideally maintain a continuous core or critical habitat block of 800-1,000 sq km, free of human disturbance. The candidate should be young and possess necessary skills to hunt wild prey in a new environment. It also demands that the translocated animal has no history of conflict.

After the soft release, the tiger must be allowed to acclimatise to a new place before being radio collared and released to monitor its movements and predatory behaviour.

A senior official from NTCA said translocation has proven successful in various places across India and the failure rate has been very low. However, before any tiger is translocated, it is critical to evaluate habitat suitability, prey base, threats of poaching and other measures that determine the success rate of the move.

The Status of Tigers in India 2018 report stated that tigers had not been recorded in Buxa and identified “prey restoration” as a prerequisite for repopulating the reserve with the big cats, along with strengthening protection.

Later the Leopard Status Report 2022 stated that “Buxa harbours low abundance of wild prey species”. It mentioned that the reserve was preparing for a tiger reintroduction programme, but cautioned that “because leopard numbers were growing, any stocking of wild prey or prey augmentation should take into account the presence of other large carnivores”.

The NTCA assessment recorded prey species including wild boar, barking deer, chital, hog deer and sambar.

A report by NTCA, Roadmap for Active Management of Tigers in India — noted that nearly two-thirds of India’s 58 tiger reserves either have a declining prey base or inadequate habitat or both.