Uttarakhand’s Terai forest yields first-ever honey badger recording on camera

A honey badger, also known as the Ratel, has been captured on camera for the first time in the Terai East Forest Division (TEFD) of Uttarakhand. The discovery of the rare species in the region was published on September 26, 2024, in the .
Honey badgers are omnivorous mammals that belong to the weasel family. These nocturnal creatures are known for their powerful, curved claws, which they use to dig burrows for shelter. Their diet is diverse, consisting of small animals, fruit and honey.
The research, led by Prashant Kumar from the Uttarakhand Forest Department, involved a team of three additional members. This is the first photographic evidence of this elusive animal in the TEFD.
The honey badger (Mellivora capensis) was photographed on January 7, 2024, near the Sharda River Canal at the Bagha I beat in the Surai range of the forest division. Initially thought to be a civet cat, officials later identified it as a honey badger, distinguished by its large head and distinctive mantle colouring.
The Terai East Forest Division is part of the Terai Arc Landscape, home to a variety of species including tigers, elephants and leopards. The discovery of the honey badger underscores the ecological significance of the area and the need to protect its rich biodiversity. The honey badger is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, affording it the highest level of legal protection in India.
Although the honey badger’s status on International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List is listed as “Least Concern”, it is rarely seen in India and little is known about its habitat or behaviour in the region.
Honey badgers are known for their solitary nature and their ability to twist and turn to escape predators. They typically live alone and are difficult to study. Found in parts of Africa and Asia, they play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by preying on smaller animals and pests, helping to control populations and protect crops.
Additionally, honey badgers contribute to nutrient cycling by enriching the soil through their diet and waste. Their sensitivity to habitat changes also makes them important indicators of ecosystem health, ensuring a diverse and thriving environment for other species.
Honey badgers have been recorded in a few other locations in India, such as Bannerghatta National Park (2015) in Karnataka, Chilika Lagoon in Odisha (2019) and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra (2016). Camera traps have also captured them in Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha and the Northern Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh. However, each new sighting adds valuable information to our understanding of the species.
“We were aware that honey badgers had been spotted in nearby areas like the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, but this is the first time we’ve confirmed their presence in our forest division,” Prashant Kumar, the lead researcher, told Down to Earth. “This rare sighting gives us the opportunity to study them more closely in Uttarakhand,” he added.
Following the discovery in the TEFD, conservationists are calling for increased protection and further research into this species. The area, characterised by Moist Terai Sal Forest, provides a habitat for a variety of wildlife, but human activities such as farming and poaching are putting pressure on this delicate ecosystem.
The TEFD forms a crucial link between two key wildlife areas — Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve — via the Kilpura-Khatima-Surai corridors, which enable species such as elephants, tigers, leopards, bears and hyenas to move freely.
The presence of the honey badger adds further ecological importance to these corridors, reinforcing the need for stronger conservation efforts to safeguard them from threats like human encroachment and habitat loss.
The discovery of the honey badger demonstrates that, despite its rarity, the species still thrives in Uttarakhand’s forests. “This finding highlights the necessity for ongoing monitoring and further research to better understand their habits and how to protect them,” Kumar said.