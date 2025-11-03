Vultures disappear from 72% of historical nesting sites, WII assessment reveals

Vultures have vanished from nearly 72 per cent of their historically known nesting sites across India, a new pan-India assessment by scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has revealed.

The study, part of the Pan India Assessment and Monitoring of Endangered Species – Vultures report, recorded the continuous presence of vulture nesting across the country but warned that populations remain in a precarious state. Once vulture populations collapse at a site, natural recolonisation is often slow and uncertain, the scientists noted.

The report represents the first systematic nationwide effort to assess the nesting and status of four Critically Endangered resident breeding vulture species — the white-rumped vulture (Gyps bengalensis), Indian vulture (Gyps indicus), slender-billed vulture (Gyps tenuirostris) and red-headed vulture (Sarcogyps calvus).

According to the report, 425 historical vulture nesting sites were documented from literature across 25 states. However, a survey conducted between February 2023 and January 2025 confirmed nesting activity at only 120 of these sites. Researchers also identified 93 new nesting locations, bringing the total to 213, nearly half of which (103) lie within protected areas (PA).