What do Asiatic wild dogs or dholes in India eat? Mostly chital and sambar and hardly any livestock, says study

Dholes, those ‘hypercarnivore’ (over 70 per cent of their diet consists of meat) canids of Asia, mostly eat sambar and chital and very little livestock at least in Central India, if a recent study is to be believed.

The paper titled Minimal Sample, Maximum Insight: DNA Metabarcoding Uncovers the Diet of Endangered Dholes in Central India by Abhinav Tyagi, Alex M., Prajakta Hushangabadkar, Nandkishor Kale, Jitendra Ramgaokar and Uma Ramakrishnan, was published in May in the journal Environmental DNA.

The dhole

Dholes (Cuon alpinus) or Asiatic wild dogs, are among the most threatened carnivores globally and are currently listed as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“Endemic to South and Southeast Asia, dholes have suffered a substantial range contraction of over 80% from their historical distribution. In India alone, dholes have lost nearly 60 per cent of their range over the past century. Nevertheless, India still supports the largest remaining dhole population in the world,” notes the paper.

Within India, three primary metapopulations persist in the Western Ghats, Central India, and Northeast India.

According to the authors, the forests of Central India and the Western Ghats harbour relatively high dhole densities, largely due to the extent of protected habitat and the availability of wild prey.

These canids are social carnivores and live in packs. They play a crucial role in maintaining ecosystem structure and function by regulating prey populations. “Ensuring sufficient prey availability is critical for dhole conservation, as their hypercarnivorous diet imposes high energetic demands,” adds the paper.

A novel study

While earlier studies examining the diets of dholes across their range have mostly relied on traditional approaches such as direct observations or micro-histological analyses, the authors of the current paper decided to do something different.

They applied DNA metabarcoding to investigate dhole diet. The paper stated that the study describes “the widest dietary breadth recorded for the species to date, comprising 15 prey species. This represents an important methodological advancement in understanding the trophic ecology of dholes.”

What do they eat?