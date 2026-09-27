Why is Madhya Pradesh cutting 150,000+ trees?

In September 2026, permission has been granted to fell over 150,000 lakh sal trees (Shorea robusta) in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district and the neighbouring Amarkantak region (Anuppur district), as it faces a grave threat from a finger-sized, dark brown insect pest called the Sal Borer.

Forest Department told Down To Earth that the central government had granted permission to fell 1,46,784 trees in Dindori district. While 9,535 sal trees will be cut in the Amarkantak area of Anuppur district. Tree felling is scheduled to begin by October 2026.