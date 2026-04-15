Wildlife trade is driving disease outbreaks globally — raising risk of pathogens reaching humans by 50%, finds study

Global wildlife trade — both legal and illegal — is a major driver of pathogens passing from animals to humans, increasing the risk by around 1.5 times compared with species that are not traded, according to a study published in the journal Science.

This means traded species have around a 50 per cent higher likelihood of sharing at least one virus, bacterium, fungus or parasite with humans, underlining the growing risk of future pandemics.

The risk is further heightened when species are traded illegally or kept alive, such as in the exotic pet trade.

Unlike domesticated animals such as cats, dogs, cattle or camels, exotic pets often involve wild species sourced from the wild or bred in captivity.

These include animals such as fennec foxes, otters, African pygmy hedgehogs, leopard cats and sugar gliders, to name a few. Their growing demand is partly driven by popularity on social media, the researchers said in a statement.