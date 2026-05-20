Wildlife & Biodiversity

World Bee Day 2026: Conserving Nature’s tiny treasures

This day urges awareness of the importance of these insects and serves as a call to action to promote steps that will protect and enhance pollinators and their habitats
World Bee Day 2026: Conserving Nature’s tiny treasures
May 20 is a day designated by the United Nations to highlight the importance of bees, with whom humanity has shared a millennia-old relationship.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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May 20 has been designated as ‘World Bee Day’ by the United Nations to honour the millennia-long association between these tiny insects and humans, one that has nourished both people and the environment.

World Bee Day 2026: Conserving Nature’s tiny treasures
Today, awareness of the significance of bees is important as they are on the decline due to pesticide use.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Today though, bees, pollinators, and many other insects are declining in abundance, mainly due to anthropogenic reasons like pesticide use.

This day urges awareness of the importance of these insects and serves as a call to action to promote steps that will protect and enhance pollinators and their habitats, improve their abundance and diversity, and support the sustainable development of beekeeping.

World Bee Day 2026: Conserving Nature’s tiny treasures
Promoting steps that will protect and enhance pollinators and their habitats and championing indigenous knowledge can help secure a sustainable future for both bees and people.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The day also emphasises how both traditional knowledge and modern technologies can contribute to sustainable beekeeping, and how partnerships and inclusive approaches can help secure a sustainable future for both pollinators and people, while advancing the transformation of agrifood systems.

Apiculture
Insects
Bees
Honey
pollinators
Pesticides
World Bee Day 2026
Down To Earth
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