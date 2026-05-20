World Bee Day 2026: Conserving Nature’s tiny treasures

May 20 has been designated as ‘World Bee Day’ by the United Nations to honour the millennia-long association between these tiny insects and humans, one that has nourished both people and the environment.
Today though, bees, pollinators, and many other insects are declining in abundance, mainly due to anthropogenic reasons like pesticide use.
This day urges awareness of the importance of these insects and serves as a call to action to promote steps that will protect and enhance pollinators and their habitats, improve their abundance and diversity, and support the sustainable development of beekeeping.
The day also emphasises how both traditional knowledge and modern technologies can contribute to sustainable beekeeping, and how partnerships and inclusive approaches can help secure a sustainable future for both pollinators and people, while advancing the transformation of agrifood systems.