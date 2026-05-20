World Bee Day 2026: How Odisha farmer Manas Ranjan Jena built a thriving apiary

The buzzing begins before sunrise in Sukunda village of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

As the first light spreads across the red-soil fields of Kukudakhandi block, hundreds of honeybees circle rows of wooden hive boxes placed along the edge of Manas Ranjan Jena’s farm. The air carries the smell of damp earth, flowering trees and fresh honey. Wearing a faded shirt and protective veil, the 36-year-old farmer gently lifts a honeycomb frame dripping with golden honey.

“Earlier, I used to fear bees,” he said with a smile. “Now, this sound gives me peace.”

The calmness surrounding his apiary today hides years of struggle, uncertainty and patient rebuilding.

Manas’s household includes his parents, grandmother, wife, two children and younger brother. Like many families in rural Odisha, they depended on agriculture and dairy farming for survival.

After completing a B.Com degree, Jena hoped dairy farming would provide a steady income. But slowly, the business became difficult to sustain.

The price of cattle feed kept increasing. Veterinary expenses mounted. Milk prices fluctuated. Some months, very little money remained after repaying loans and managing household expenses.

“There were days when I felt helpless,” he recalled. “You work throughout the day, but still cannot support the family properly.”

The stress began affecting everyday life. Conversations at home increasingly revolved around debt, school fees and expenses. The dairy shed that once represented hope slowly became a source of anxiety.

“I started wondering whether farming would ever give us stability,” he said.

Then came a turning point.

Discovering a new possibility

A few years ago, the Agriculture Department in Berhampur organised an exposure visit to Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in Raipur. Jena joined the trip hoping to explore alternative livelihood options.

During the visit, he encountered scientific beekeeping for the first time.

He watched trainers carefully open bee boxes and extract thick amber honey from fresh combs while bees hovered calmly nearby.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I had never imagined that people could earn a decent livelihood from bees.”

Until then, bees existed only in the background of village life, inside tree hollows, mud walls and forest edges. Nobody around him considered them a business opportunity.

But the idea stayed with him.

After returning home, Jena enrolled in training programmes at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bhanjanagar, and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar. There, he learned about colony management, queen bee identification, honey extraction and disease control.