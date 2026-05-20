World Bee Day 2026: India’s honey boom has a hidden sting

Climate change is compressing the window in which any of this can be managed. The Indian monsoon is growing more erratic — longer dry spells, more extreme rainfall events, more intense heat waves mid-season. Flowering periods are shortening. Then there is the pesticide problem, which sits uncomfortably close to the heart of India’s honey export story. Southern states like Tamil Nadu have been laggard in exports due to the traces of pesticides. The mustard fields of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, the sunflower belts of Karnataka, the litchi orchards of Bihar, the landscapes that produce the bulk honeys filling Indian export containers, are also among the country’s most pesticide-intensive agricultural zones. The European Union banned the outdoor use of three major neonicotinoid insecticides in 2018. In India, the regulation of systemic insecticide use during flowering seasons in key beekeeping regions remains limited.

Way ahead for sustainable honey enterprise

None of this requires abandoning the export ambition. It requires maturing it. A tiered policy framework one that maintains the current MEP as a floor for bulk honey while creating premium export incentives for certified organic, GI-registered, or single-origin traceable varieties is required. It would begin to close the gap between what India earns per tonne and what Brazil, Ukraine, or New Zealand commands. Pesticide regulation needs to be integrated into apiculture policy: mandatory notification to beekeepers before crop spraying in flowering seasons, restrictions on neonicotinoid use during bloom, and residue monitoring within the Madhukranti traceability portal would be the vital steps ahead.

India’s bees are doing something remarkable: sustaining an export surge while facing pressures that have devastated apiaries across the Western world. World Bee Day is a prompt to ask whether we are building that performance on solid ecological ground, or drawing down on natural capital which we cannot replenish easily. The Sweet Revolution has earned its first chapter. It must now earn its second.