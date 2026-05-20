World Bee Day 2026: When we conserve stingless bees, we safeguard our own future

I still remember the first time I noticed stingless bees. Unlike the loud buzzing honeybees commonly associated with beekeeping, these tiny creatures moved silently around a small crack in an old wall. There was something remarkably peaceful about them — no aggression, no fear, just quietly carrying out their work with purpose. That moment sparked my fascination with one of nature’s most underrated wonders.

World Honey Bee Day is celebrated every year to recognise the vital role bees play in sustaining life on Earth. However, beyond the well-known honeybees lies another extraordinary group of pollinators — the stingless bees. These ancient tropical bees possess immense ecological, medicinal, and economic importance and are widely distributed across Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America.

Stingless bees are highly adaptive insects. Although they do not sting, they defend their colonies by biting, secreting sticky substances, and constructing remarkably strong nests (Macharia, 2008). Their nests are built using a mixture of wax and plant resin, known as cerumen. These nests typically contain a narrow resin-coated entrance, rounded honey pots covered with thick layers of cerumen, and well-insulated brood chambers that maintain ideal conditions for developing bees. Stingless bees commonly establish colonies in termite mounds, hollow trees, underground cavities, rock crevices, walls, and even buildings. Their survival over millions of years reflects their extraordinary adaptability and resilience in diverse environments (Layek, 2025).