World Bee Day 2026: When we conserve stingless bees, we safeguard our own future

I still remember the first time I noticed stingless bees. Unlike the loud buzzing honeybees commonly associated with beekeeping, these tiny creatures moved silently around a small crack in an old wall. There was something remarkably peaceful about them — no aggression, no fear, just quietly carrying out their work with purpose. That moment sparked my fascination with one of nature’s most underrated wonders.
World Honey Bee Day is celebrated every year to recognise the vital role bees play in sustaining life on Earth. However, beyond the well-known honeybees lies another extraordinary group of pollinators — the stingless bees. These ancient tropical bees possess immense ecological, medicinal, and economic importance and are widely distributed across Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America.
Stingless bees are highly adaptive insects. Although they do not sting, they defend their colonies by biting, secreting sticky substances, and constructing remarkably strong nests (Macharia, 2008). Their nests are built using a mixture of wax and plant resin, known as cerumen. These nests typically contain a narrow resin-coated entrance, rounded honey pots covered with thick layers of cerumen, and well-insulated brood chambers that maintain ideal conditions for developing bees. Stingless bees commonly establish colonies in termite mounds, hollow trees, underground cavities, rock crevices, walls, and even buildings. Their survival over millions of years reflects their extraordinary adaptability and resilience in diverse environments (Layek, 2025).
One of the most fascinating products of stingless bees is their honey, often referred to as “liquid gold.” Unlike the honey produced by Apis species, stingless bee honey is more fluid, tangy, aromatic, and naturally fermented within resin-rich cerumen pots (Neha et al., 2025). This fermentation process enriches the honey with polyphenols, beneficial microorganisms, and plant-derived compounds, giving it remarkable antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties (Al-Hatamleh et al., 2020). Traditionally, this honey was regarded as the “Mother of Medicine” and was widely used to treat wounds, throat infections, respiratory ailments, cataracts, and several other health conditions. Due to its exceptional medicinal value and limited production, stingless bee honey commands a premium market price.
Stingless bees are also the silent guardians of forests and farms, playing a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity and agricultural productivity. Their tiny body size allows them to access delicate and complex flowers that are often difficult for larger bees to pollinate. Despite their small size and inconspicuous presence, their contribution to ecosystems is extraordinary. Studies have shown that stingless bees can increase fruit set in greenhouse tomatoes by up to 460 per cent, indicating the strong role of stingless bees in improving pollination efficiency and fruit development under protected cultivation conditions (Wongsa et al., 2023). Melon showed a 130 per cent increase, while strawberry recorded a 78.9 per cent improvement in fruit formation due to enhanced pollination activity (Atmowidi et al., 2022). Moderate increases were observed in coconut (40 per cent), coriander (31 per cent), chilli (29.46 per cent), oilseeds (25 per cent) and fennel (19.31 per cent). Improved seed set and yield in coriander and fennel were attributed to efficient foraging and pollen transfer by stingless bees (Vignesh et al., 2021; Layek & Karmakar, 2022; Bhelawe et al., 2024; Heard, 1999). From melons and coffee plantations to coconut farms, stingless bees quietly sustain agricultural productivity while supporting ecological balance.
One of the most remarkable characteristics of stingless bees is their resilience. Unlike many pollinators that reduce activity during extreme weather conditions, stingless bees continue active foraging within a temperature range of 18°C to 36°C, making them valuable allies in the face of climate change and unpredictable monsoons (Vijayakumar and Jeyaraaj, 2016). Their non-stinging nature also makes them highly suitable for homestead gardens, greenhouse cultivation, rooftop farming, and urban agriculture. In many ways, stingless bees act as silent sentinels of nature, linking flowers, forests, farms, and livelihoods through the gentle hum of their wings.
Stingless beekeeping, also known as ‘meliponiculture’, offers immense potential as a sustainable livelihood option. It is low-cost, requires minimal technology, occupies little space, and does not require protective equipment. These features make it particularly suitable for smallholder farmers, women’s self-help groups, rural entrepreneurs, and urban gardeners. More importantly, stingless bees establish a strong connection between conservation and livelihoods. Communities that protect forests and native vegetation indirectly conserve these bees, while the bees contribute by enhancing pollination, biodiversity, and honey production. In this way, conservation generates both ecological and economic benefits.
Despite their vital importance, these tiny titans are facing unprecedented threats. Deforestation, habitat destruction, aggressive pesticide use, and monoculture farming are wiping out the hollow trees and natural environments they rely on. In countries like India, large-scale conservation policies and comprehensive national databases on stingless bees remain limited. We risk losing these species before we fully understand their true ecological significance. Stingless bees are far more than alternative honey producers; they are the guardians of biodiversity and a symbol of ecological endurance. By promoting meliponiculture, protecting nesting habitats, and curbing pesticide use, we can seamlessly integrate these pollinators into the green economy. When we safeguard the stingless bee, we safeguard our own future. They may work in silence, but the flutter of their tiny wings carries the grand promise of a greener, healthier, and more sustainable world.
Shishira Devaraju is a beekeeping consultant in Goa
A R Uthappa is Senior Scientist (Agroforestry), ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute, Ela, Old Goa
Sangram B Chavan is Senior Scientist (Forestry), ICAR-National Institute of Abiotic Stress and Management, Baramati, India
Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth