World Elephant Day should be less a ritual of admiration than a reckoning with the choices we make about development

World Elephant Day in India must move beyond symbolic reverence to confront how rapid development fragments elephant habitats.
With over 60% of the world’s wild Asian elephants, India’s new DNA-based count offers a baseline, but numbers alone are meaningless without safe, connected corridors, climate-resilient landscapes and fair systems that prevent conflicts and share conservation costs with local communities.
Every August 12, World Elephant Day invites India to celebrate an animal that occupies an unusual place in the national imagination: revered in mythology, embedded in festivals, art and literature, and yet increasingly displaced by the geography of our own development. The paradox is stark. India holds more than 60 per cent of the world’s wild Asian elephants, but the latest national assessment, released by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in October 2025, estimated 22,446 elephants using a new DNA-based mark-recapture method. The figure should not be read as a simple 25 per cent fall from the earlier 29,964 estimate because the methodologies differ and the new exercise establishes a fresh baseline. But the warning is unmistakable: accurate counting cannot substitute for giving elephants somewhere safe to live.
The map of India has changed faster than the ecological geography to which elephants remain faithful. Elephants need large, connected landscapes because their lives are organised around seasonal movement in search of food, water, salt and shelter. Roads, railway lines, mines, power infrastructure, plantations, resorts, farms and expanding settlements increasingly cut these routes into fragments. India has identified 150 elephant corridors across 15 range states and established 33 Elephant Reserves, but recognition on paper is only the beginning. A corridor that exists administratively but is narrowed by construction, blocked by fencing or rendered unusable by human activity is not a corridor in any meaningful ecological sense.
This is why the language of “human-elephant conflict” deserves scrutiny. It is descriptively convenient but can conceal an uncomfortable asymmetry. The elephant does not enter a village because it has decided to invade human territory; in many landscapes, the village, road or plantation has entered an elephant’s traditional range. That does not make the loss of a crop, house or human life any less real. A farmer whose paddy has been destroyed cannot be expected to celebrate biodiversity while facing debt or hunger. Conservation that asks vulnerable communities to bear the cost of protecting wildlife without sharing the benefits will eventually lose its social legitimacy.
The most durable response, therefore, begins with prevention rather than compensation. Compensation remains indispensable, and India has strengthened ex-gratia support for human fatalities, but a cheque after a death, in any tragedy, is not a best strategy. States need reliable, rapid and transparent systems for reporting crop damage, assessing claims and paying compensation, alongside insurance mechanisms that actually cover recurring wildlife damage. Local administrations must identify conflict hotspots season by season and act before elephants arrive. Community watchers, mobile alerts, thermal cameras, radio-collared animals where scientifically justified, and coordinated forest-department response teams can reduce dangerous encounters. Technology should serve local knowledge, not replace it: villagers often know the paths, crops and water sources used by elephants better than any dashboard in a distant office. The Union government’s own Project Elephant strategy has increasingly emphasised community involvement in conflict management.
The ecological solution is even more fundamental. Corridors must be treated as infrastructure of a different kind: routes essential to the functioning of the landscape, rather than vacant land awaiting conversion. India’s experience shows that securing such passages is possible through several models. The Wildlife Trust of India’s Right of Passage programme has used private land purchase, community arrangements and government acquisition to secure strategic corridor areas. Conservation does not always require the state to acquire every acre. Voluntary agreements, easements, relocation packages, restoration of degraded patches and negotiated land-use changes can sometimes reconnect landscapes while respecting legitimate local property rights. The lesson is not to choose between people and elephants, but to design institutions in which coexistence is economically and politically viable.
Keralam offers an instructive example of both the promise and difficulty of this approach. The state’s forest statistics identify four major elephant corridors, including the Thirunelli-Kudrakote corridor in Wayanad, which has been secured and notified. Yet Wayanad also illustrates why corridor protection cannot be reduced to a line drawn on a map. Dense settlement, agriculture, tourism, roads and fragmented forest edges bring people and elephants into close proximity. In such landscapes, the policy challenge is to protect movement routes while making settlements safer, restoring degraded habitat and ensuring that the costs of conservation do not fall disproportionately on a handful of villages.
There is also a lesson in Karnataka’s long experiment with physical barriers. Railway barricades, trenches and solar fencing have been deployed around parts of the Bandipur landscape, accompanied by elephant task forces and better monitoring. Such measures are not universal solutions. Poorly designed fencing can simply redirect elephants towards another village, fragment habitats or become dangerous to wildlife. Barriers should therefore be targeted, maintained and evaluated for their landscape-level consequences, rather than measured merely in kilometres constructed.
Railways present an even clearer test of whether India can reconcile infrastructure with ecology. In March 2026, the Environment Ministry and WII reported that 77 critical railway stretches had been prioritised and that 705 mitigation structures had been recommended following joint field surveys. Earlier national assessments had identified 110 sensitive stretches. This is precisely the direction policy should take: not stopping infrastructure development, but making wildlife movement part of infrastructure design from the beginning. Underpasses, overpasses, ramps, fencing that guides rather than traps animals, real-time alerts and appropriate train-speed restrictions can be combined according to local conditions.
Climate change adds another layer of uncertainty. Elephants are highly mobile, but that mobility depends on connected landscapes. Shifting rainfall, longer dry spells, rising temperatures and changes in vegetation and water availability can alter their traditional movement and feeding patterns, bringing them more often into farms and settlements. Climate change, therefore, does not merely threaten elephants directly; it can also intensify the encounters that humans experience as conflict. India’s climate adaptation policies must account for wildlife movement and habitat connectivity. Restoring forests, wetlands and water sources is not only a conservation or carbon priority; it can also ease the ecological pressures that push elephants towards human settlements.
Central India, in particular, offers a warning that India cannot afford to ignore. A 2025 WII study of Chhattisgarh documented 828 human-elephant conflict incidents and 218 elephant mortalities between 2000 and 2023, linking the changing pattern to forest fragmentation, agricultural expansion, mining and infrastructure development. Such evidence challenges the comfortable assumption that conflict is primarily a problem of wildlife-rich southern India. Elephants are moving through landscapes that have changed rapidly, and central India is now a crucial arena for conservation policy. Development decisions there must account for the fact that an elephant population cannot be managed within a forest division if its seasonal range crosses districts, states and human-dominated landscapes.
India should not measure conservation success by elephant numbers alone. A population may remain stable on paper while becoming increasingly isolated, genetically vulnerable and confined to shrinking habitats. What matters is whether elephants can move across connected landscapes, find food and water, reproduce safely and coexist with communities without imposing intolerable costs. The new DNA-based estimate is valuable because it provides a more rigorous baseline. Its real value, however, will lie in repeating such assessments consistently and using the evidence to shape land-use and conservation policy.
World Elephant Day should be less a ritual of admiration than a reckoning with the choices we make about development. Since Project Elephant, launched in 1992, India has built a stronger institutional framework for elephant conservation through dedicated reserves, corridor protection and better scientific monitoring. The next phase must go further, with forest departments joined by railways, highways, mining and power agencies, local bodies, farmers, researchers and communities in protecting the connected landscapes elephants need to survive.
Indians may continue to worship the elephant, but the real test is whether we preserve enough connected habitat for it to survive without becoming a threat to the communities that share its landscape. When an elephant enters a village, it is too often treated simply as a wildlife problem. Increasingly, it is a failure of planning. If India can build roads, railways, farms and towns with ecological realities in mind, the elephant need not become a casualty, or an adversary of, development. It can instead become a measure of whether our idea of development has finally learnt to coexist with nature.
Amal Chandra is an author, policy analyst, and columnist. His debut book, The Essential, features a foreword by former Union External Affairs Minister Adv. Salman Khurshid, and was launched by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, with whom he works on public affairs, alongside V.D. Satheesan, the current Chief Minister of Kerala. Follow @ens_socialis.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth