World Elephant Day should be less a ritual of admiration than a reckoning with the choices we make about development

The most durable response, therefore, begins with prevention rather than compensation. Compensation remains indispensable, and India has strengthened ex-gratia support for human fatalities, but a cheque after a death, in any tragedy, is not a best strategy. States need reliable, rapid and transparent systems for reporting crop damage, assessing claims and paying compensation, alongside insurance mechanisms that actually cover recurring wildlife damage. Local administrations must identify conflict hotspots season by season and act before elephants arrive. Community watchers, mobile alerts, thermal cameras, radio-collared animals where scientifically justified, and coordinated forest-department response teams can reduce dangerous encounters. Technology should serve local knowledge, not replace it: villagers often know the paths, crops and water sources used by elephants better than any dashboard in a distant office. The Union government’s own Project Elephant strategy has increasingly emphasised community involvement in conflict management.

The ecological solution is even more fundamental. Corridors must be treated as infrastructure of a different kind: routes essential to the functioning of the landscape, rather than vacant land awaiting conversion. India’s experience shows that securing such passages is possible through several models. The Wildlife Trust of India’s Right of Passage programme has used private land purchase, community arrangements and government acquisition to secure strategic corridor areas. Conservation does not always require the state to acquire every acre. Voluntary agreements, easements, relocation packages, restoration of degraded patches and negotiated land-use changes can sometimes reconnect landscapes while respecting legitimate local property rights. The lesson is not to choose between people and elephants, but to design institutions in which coexistence is economically and politically viable.

Keralam offers an instructive example of both the promise and difficulty of this approach. The state’s forest statistics identify four major elephant corridors, including the Thirunelli-Kudrakote corridor in Wayanad, which has been secured and notified. Yet Wayanad also illustrates why corridor protection cannot be reduced to a line drawn on a map. Dense settlement, agriculture, tourism, roads and fragmented forest edges bring people and elephants into close proximity. In such landscapes, the policy challenge is to protect movement routes while making settlements safer, restoring degraded habitat and ensuring that the costs of conservation do not fall disproportionately on a handful of villages.

There is also a lesson in Karnataka’s long experiment with physical barriers. Railway barricades, trenches and solar fencing have been deployed around parts of the Bandipur landscape, accompanied by elephant task forces and better monitoring. Such measures are not universal solutions. Poorly designed fencing can simply redirect elephants towards another village, fragment habitats or become dangerous to wildlife. Barriers should therefore be targeted, maintained and evaluated for their landscape-level consequences, rather than measured merely in kilometres constructed.

Railways present an even clearer test of whether India can reconcile infrastructure with ecology. In March 2026, the Environment Ministry and WII reported that 77 critical railway stretches had been prioritised and that 705 mitigation structures had been recommended following joint field surveys. Earlier national assessments had identified 110 sensitive stretches. This is precisely the direction policy should take: not stopping infrastructure development, but making wildlife movement part of infrastructure design from the beginning. Underpasses, overpasses, ramps, fencing that guides rather than traps animals, real-time alerts and appropriate train-speed restrictions can be combined according to local conditions.

Climate change adds another layer of uncertainty. Elephants are highly mobile, but that mobility depends on connected landscapes. Shifting rainfall, longer dry spells, rising temperatures and changes in vegetation and water availability can alter their traditional movement and feeding patterns, bringing them more often into farms and settlements. Climate change, therefore, does not merely threaten elephants directly; it can also intensify the encounters that humans experience as conflict. India’s climate adaptation policies must account for wildlife movement and habitat connectivity. Restoring forests, wetlands and water sources is not only a conservation or carbon priority; it can also ease the ecological pressures that push elephants towards human settlements.

Central India, in particular, offers a warning that India cannot afford to ignore. A 2025 WII study of Chhattisgarh documented 828 human-elephant conflict incidents and 218 elephant mortalities between 2000 and 2023, linking the changing pattern to forest fragmentation, agricultural expansion, mining and infrastructure development. Such evidence challenges the comfortable assumption that conflict is primarily a problem of wildlife-rich southern India. Elephants are moving through landscapes that have changed rapidly, and central India is now a crucial arena for conservation policy. Development decisions there must account for the fact that an elephant population cannot be managed within a forest division if its seasonal range crosses districts, states and human-dominated landscapes.