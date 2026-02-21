World Pangolin Day 2026: 500,000+ pangolins seized globally between 2016 and 2024

The authors of the report observed that it is difficult to determine trends in illegal trade in pangolins and their parts without accounting for inherent biases in seizure data, but it is evident that such illegal trade is ongoing, involves all eight pangolin species, and occurs in many countries.

On a positive note, of the total 2,222 seizures, about 59 per cent were reported to species level an increase from 40 per cent in the previous report on pangolins to CITES in 2021. The reporting indicated that Parties may be becoming more adept at identifying different pangolin species in trade.

However, 83 per cent of trafficked quantities (estimated number of pangolins involved in trade) were not identified to the species level. Live animals and skins were more likely to be identified to the species level, while all other specimens, including scales, were less likely to be identified to the species level, it observed adding that seizures were more likely to be identified to the species level if they took place on the African continent.

“Manis tricuspis was the most trafficked species in terms of quantities, while M temminckii was the species involved in most seizure incidents. The lack of species-specific knowledge on the threat of trafficking to pangolins continues to hinder implementation of appropriate and effective behaviour change and other management interventions,” it said.

The report stated that eleven Parties reported limited demand for pangolins and their parts, as well as limited efforts to regulate these markets.

“Demand exists for pangolin meat, scales and medicinal products containing pangolins, among other parts. Several countries have taken measures to control the trade in pangolins in the last five years, including Angola, China, Liberia, Lithuania, Singapore, the US and Viet Nam. Notably, China has taken measures to better regulate legal trade in pangolin scales and products containing scales, but has not closed domestic markets,” it found.