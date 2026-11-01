Yerevan Pathway: COP17 ends with decisions on 50 agenda items

In response to the first review of progress towards the KMGBF, delegates developed the Yerevan Pathway which identifies priorities for action through 2030. The pathway was finalised through negotiations and reiterated the importance of reducing subsidies that harm nature, increasing funding, and aligning national priorities with the KMGBF. The Pathway will guide national efforts through 2030 with progress assessed through changes in policies, resource delivery, and measurable improvements for nature and people.

“Over these two weeks we have demonstrated that differences can be bridged, commitments can become decisions and cooperation can deliver,” said COP17 President Hambardzum Matevosyan. “With the adoption of the Yerevan Pathway, we demonstrate our collective determination to respond to one of the most urgent challenges of our time. It sets out priorities for collective action, from implementing national plans and mobilising financial resources to strengthening science, monitoring and the participation of all sectors of society.”