Africa off track to end child marriage by 2030, African Union report warns

The report highlighted one in three child brides globally lives in Africa. Around 130 million girls and women on the continent were married before the age of 18.

Sub-Saharan Africa carries the heaviest burden, with one in three girls married in childhood. West and Central Africa account for seven of the ten countries worldwide with the highest prevalence.

Rates vary significantly across regions. In Northern Africa, 13 per cent of women aged 20 to 24 were married or in union before 18. In Western and Central Africa, the figure rises to 32 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. In parts of the Sahel, more than half of girls marry during childhood, and in some states and provinces prevalence exceeds 80 per cent.

While Africa remains the region with the highest overall rates, the report notes that progress has been uneven. Eastern Africa has recorded the most substantial gains over the past 25 years, reducing prevalence from 48 per cent to 31 per cent, driven in part by improvements in Ethiopia and Kenya.