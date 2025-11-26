Africa unveils new health agenda to boost preparedness, digital systems, local production

Since 2021, external health assistance has fallen by almost 70 per cent, even as disease outbreaks surged by over 40 per cent during 2022-2024.

African health systems are under pressure from climate-related shocks and geopolitical shifts, with vulnerable supply chains and persistent inequalities worsening the situation. In response, the Africa CDC convened multiple key meetings with leaders from across the continent to tackle these challenges.

Africa CDC was assigned the responsibility of developing an enhanced vision founded on five main pillars: A reformed and inclusive global health framework; the institutionalisation of the Continental Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response (PPPR) Agenda; reliable, domestic, innovative, and mixed health financing; digital advancement; and local production.

The first pillar focuses on reforming the global health framework, following the principle that nations take the lead, regions facilitate coordination and the global level provides support.

The second pillar of PPPR includes integrating surveillance systems, laboratory networks and emergency response teams. This will be backed by the African Epidemic Fund, which will mobilise resources from multiple sources and ensure their timely availability to Member States in need.

The third pillar emphasises sustainable health funding, as outlined in 'Africa Health Financing in a New Era'. The Africa CDC advocates for greater mobilisation of domestic resources and the adoption of innovative financing approaches, such as health-specific levies.

The fourth pillar aims to drive the Digital Transformation Agenda by creating a Digital Intelligence Ecosystem owned by regions and countries, facilitating real-time data exchange from local communities to national and continental platforms.

The fifth pillar supports local manufacturing through the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism. The goal is for at least 60 per cent of essential medical medical countermeasures — including vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics — to be produced on the continent by 2040.