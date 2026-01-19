African scientists outline actions to reshape health research landscape, spur innovation

Other priorities include establishing strong health data infrastructure and digitally enabling environments, alongside support for digital skills development; fostering efficient and resilient R&D supply chains that ensure timely access to quality inputs and support local production; and promoting an “inclusive research culture” grounded in mentorship, collaboration, ethical practice and excellence.

Focused actions, they noted, can help dismantle barriers holding back R&D in Africa. These views are outlined in a commentary published on 15 January 2025 in the journal Nature Health by 14 Calestous Juma Science Leadership Fellows, against the backdrop of profound disruptions in global health funding that threaten healthcare access across Africa.

“Recent disruptive developments in global health R&D funding — such as the dissolution of USAID (US Agency for International Development), reductions in US National Institutes of Health spending, and reduced support for the World Health Organisation — have had a profound effect on the African health innovation environment,” the commentary stated in its opening section.

The scientists contended that these developments have not only put the healthcare of many vulnerable Africans at risk, but have also compelled scientists and policymakers to collectively acknowledge their responsibility to identify and finance home-grown solutions for advancing R&D and evidence-based healthcare on the continent.

The panel identified some challenges as high-level, policy-driven and systemic in nature, while noting that many others are practical and logistical and could have “tangible and accessible” solutions.

Drawn from sub-Saharan countries including Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe, the scientific leaders further noted that African R&D challenges are unfolding amid a rapidly changing international funding environment. This, they argue, underscores the importance of taking relevant actions to “collectively shape a bright future”.

Building a private-sector-led pharmaceutical product and biotechnology R&D ecosystem, for example, could transform the landscape by fostering local innovation, strengthening pipelines from discovery through early clinical trials, and reducing reliance on imported diagnostics and therapeutics, they noted.

In addition, a strong research culture is foundational to advancing R&D and must be built on principles of equity, transparency, ethics and excellence, supported by effective mentorship, professional development and intra-African collaboration.