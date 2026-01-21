30 million Indian cattle-rearing households do not sell milk: Study

More than a third of India’s cattle rearers do not sell milk — the primary objective associated with bovine rearing — but instead prioritise non-market uses such as dung, draught power and income from selling animals, according to a new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) released on 20 January 2026.

The study estimated that about 38 per cent of cattle rearers, or nearly 30 million households, do not sell milk. While 31 per cent of them still see family milk consumption as a motivation to rear bovine animals, the rest — around 5.6 million households — rear bovines entirely for purposes unrelated to milk consumption or sale. This share rose sharply in certain states, touching about 15 per cent in West Bengal and Maharashtra.

In Jharkhand, as many as 71 per cent of rearers do not prioritise milk sales, while the figure exceeds 50 per cent in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, according to the study, Cattle and Community in a Changing Climate.

Milk supports over 80 million livelihoods and contributes 5 per cent to India’s gross domestic product. Existing dairy policies remain largely geared towards increasing milk productivity and output, often overlooking multiple non-market roles cattle play in rural livelihoods.