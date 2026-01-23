‘Cars for cows’: European lawmakers stall EU-Mercosur deal amid rising farmer anger

The EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement (EMPA) and the EU-Mercosur Interim Trade Agreement (ITA) will have to be ratified by all EU Member States and the ITA will require the consent of the European Parliament and the adoption of a decision on the conclusion by the Council, after which it will enter into force.

However, just days after the formal signing, the ratification seems to have run into trouble with the European lawmakers voting to block it. On January 21, lawmakers of 27 member European Union voted 334 to 324 in favour to send the trade deal to European Court of Justice (ECJ) for a judicial review. Reports now say that the deal could be delayed by two years.

Maria Welsh, member of European parliament and who is against the deal, said in a social media post that she voted against referring it to the ECJ because she wanted members to have their say on the deal but referring it to the court delays that process by probably two years and that this delay creates more uncertainty for farmers. “It also opens the door to the scenario where the commission could implement the trade elements of the Mercosur before elected MEPs like myself have had the opportunity to vote on it.”

France, which is one of Europe’s major agricultural producer, and where much of the farmer protest is centred, wanted stronger protections for farmers. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot welcomed the parliament’s vote, saying in a social media post that the assembly “expressed itself in line with the position that we have defended. France takes responsibility for saying no when it has to, and history often proves it right. The fight continues to protect our agriculture and ensure our food sovereignty.”

France was also one of the five countries which had voted against signing the deal on January 9, along with Ireland, Poland, Hungary and Austria.

Italian Prime Minister Girogia Meloni had also refused to provide her country’s vote until the European Commission promised additional agricultural support, following which EU commissioner promised to an additional €45 billion available for the agriculture sector in the next long term budget for farm payments.

What is the deal about?

The deal will remove duties on over 90 per cent of goods exported to EU from the South American countries and vice versa. However, tariffs already in place will decline in a planned phase out period of 10-15 years.

By the end of this period, custom duties on a vast majority of products will be reduced to zero. Agricultural products and critical minerals from Mercosur, and majorly cars, along with chemicals and pharmaceuticals from Europe, are expected to be among the main beneficiaries.

Currently, Mercosur imposes a 35 per cent import tariff (the highest among all industrial goods categories) on cars imported from the EU.

The European Commission projects that the agreement will remove more than €4 billion worth of duties on EU exports annually. Current goods trade between the two blocs stands at €111 billion annually. By 2040, the EU commission estimates that the agreement will boost EU exports by €49 billion and Mercosur exports by €9 billion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called the deal a win-win partnership, with both regions standing to gain “economically, diplomatically and geopolitically” but European farmers, remain unconvinced, arguing that the promised gains come at a direct cost to their livelihoods.