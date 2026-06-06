Conflict in the backyard: Community patrols cut crop damage in north Bengal, but south Bengal’s farmers remain exposed

West Bengal may have around 2 per cent of India’s elephant population, but it is among the states with extremely high levels of human-elephant conflict, including agricultural loss. “Elephant-human conflict, particularly elephants raiding crops, has now become a common event in several south Bengal districts such as Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia,” said Mukti Roy, an elephant expert and researcher at the Indian Institute of Science.

The situation is similar in the northern part of the state, where elephant raids have become a menace in several districts, including Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling, particularly areas such as Kurseong, Baikunthapur, Dhupguri, tea gardens and places adjacent to the India-Nepal border.

Experts say, and the forest department agrees, that elephants have changed their food habits, shifting from grass to crops such as paddy and corn, which are more nutritious and easily available in agricultural fields.

“Though the damage in a few areas could be minimised through a range of actions, particularly the deployment of Quick Response Teams, or QRTs, to stop elephant influx into agricultural lands, still, in these areas, 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the harvesting zones suffer damage,” said Anujit Basu, an elephant expert from the non-profit Nature and Wildlife Association, or NWA, which works in north Bengal.

Roy said the major crop damage had been near elephant corridors and river plains. He and several farmers said that, apart from elephants, wild boars also raid and damage farms, though elephants are responsible for the maximum damage.

State forest department officials agree that the problem of elephants affecting agricultural land has been serious and shows no sign of decline.

“With elephant numbers reaching around 800 in the state, and elephants showing signs of change in their food habits, preferring harvested crops, the problem is on the rise,” said a senior forest official.