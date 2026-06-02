Conflict in the backyard: Government schemes fail to stop crop raids by stray cattle and wild animals in Uttar Pradesh

In Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, almost every village has a gaushala (cattle shelter) for abandoned cattle. Farmers say that has helped reduce crop damage, but only to some extent. There is still no solution for other marauding animals, especially nilgai (blue bull) and wild boars.

Santosh Yadav, a landless farmer from Khaptihakala village in Banda, says he no longer grows peas because of wild boar. He cultivates 16 bighas (1 bigha equals 0.17 hectare) on a sharecropping arrangement. Unable to afford iron barbed-wire fencing, he relies on thorn barriers. But that does not protect his wheat crop.

As soon as seedlings emerge, nilgai begin grazing on them. Over the past few years, he says, animal damage has cut average wheat yields by half, from the usual 10-12 quintals (1 quintal equals 100 kg).