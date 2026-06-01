Conflict in the backyard: In Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand, crop-raiding animals now bigger worry than drought

“Farming is no longer viable for me. I would rather move to Delhi and work as a labourer.” So says Chandan Singh Rajput, a farmer from Patha village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, who has suffered heavy crop losses over the past four years.

Rajput leases 20 bighas (just over three hectares) in neighbouring Jhinna village for Rs 85,000 a year, growing wheat, peas and sesame. To protect his crops, he lives in a makeshift hut in the field and keeps watch day and night.

“Every night, herds of nilgai (blue bulls) try to raid the fields. Even a brief lapse can mean the destruction of an entire crop,” he says, pointing to fresh hoof marks and dropping left by nilgai the previous night. “We stay awake with torches, ready to chase them away at the slightest movement. Even then, it is not enough”.