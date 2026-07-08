El Niño impact? Monsoon rainfall deficit slows kharif sowing across India, leaving planting 20% behind last year

Kharif sowing across India is running about 20 per cent behind last year’s levels, after a weak start to the southwest monsoon delayed planting in several major agricultural states. Sowing has lagged across nearly all major crop categories, with rice, pulses, coarse cereals, oilseeds and cotton all behind last year's levels.

At least 20 days after sowing began in most parts of the country in mid-June, planting has only covered about 35 million hectares (mha), down from 44.3 mha during the same period last year, according to figures released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The slowdown is being driven by a rainfall deficit across key agricultural regions. June rainfall was 40 per cent below normal, making it India’s fifth-driest June in a century, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The dry spell has coincided with strengthening El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific, a weather pattern usually associated with weaker Indian monsoons. The IMD expects El Niño conditions to persist through the June-September monsoon season, raising doubts over whether July will bring enough rain to close the gap.