Every degree of warming erases years of crop productivity gains in India

A single degree Celsius (°C) of warming reduces the national average yield across all crops by around 8 per cent, a new analysis found. This highlights how rising temperatures and erratic rainfall are erasing years’ worth of agricultural progress in the world’s second largest agricultural producer.

The study, titled Climate Change and Crop Yields in India, based on data from 1966 to 2016, found that both heat and rainfall shocks have large and persistent effects on agricultural productivity, with some crops suffering far steeper losses than the national average. Yields of pearl millet declined by as much as 19 per cent under a 1°C rise in temperature, while maize yields fell by more than 16 per cent, the data showed. And in the worst-affected individual districts, yields can fell by as much as 39 per cent.

The analysis by researchers at Centre for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy and the Centre for Social and Economic Progress in India and Monash University, Australia is one of the largest of its kind for India. It tracked yields across 10 major crops in 563 districts (out of 663 in 2017) over five decades, drawing on roughly 12.6 million daily weather observations.

The 10 crops studied were rice, wheat, sorghum, maize, pearl millet, chickpea, pigeonpea, groundnut, sugarcane and cotton. These account for two-thirds of India’s total gross cropped area and about two-fifths of total value-added by India’s crop sector.