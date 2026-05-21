For farmers in rural Delhi struggling with rising input costs and declining water, wastewater dependence is a no-brainer despite health risks involved

On a hot afternoon in Dichaon village on the outskirts of Delhi, one can see lush green rows of cauliflower and jowar (sorghum) from a distance. But as you move closer, a strong stench hangs heavily in the air.

Just 500 metres from the green expanse is a drain choked with untreated wastewater and solid waste. What is not visible though is that through an underground pipe, the same polluted water is irrigating the fields, feeding the crops that are almost ready to be harvested and sold.

A few metres away from the fields, a worker, Mitthu (he only uses his first name) is preparing his afternoon meal inside a small shed built at the end of the cultivated land.

When asked about the source of water used for irrigation, Mitthu points towards the channel.

“Yes, we use drain water for irrigation here,” he said.

But what about the water needed for drinking and cooking purposes? For that, Mitthu said they rely on groundwater.

The workers here told Down To Earth (DTE) that the water from the drain is widely used for irrigating the crops, which are consumed by both humans and animals.

When asked whether he consumed the vegetables grown there, Mitthu replied, “Hum nahi khaatey, gobhi acchi nahi lagti” (“I do not eat it, I don’t like cauliflower").

Waste, water and vegetables

Delhi’s south-west district of Najafgarh is one of the national capital’s prominent agricultural belts where wastewater irrigation continues in several villages.

A study titled Assessment of Drain Water Used for Irrigation in the Delhi Region 2020 noted that “severe water stress” has pushed farmers towards alternatives such as wastewater for irrigation purposes. Researchers have also observed that wastewater remains year-round and is an easily accessible irrigation source in several agricultural belts surrounding Delhi.

The drain that feeds these fields is among the most polluted and voluminous in the capital.