From pounding grain to pressing a switch: How one farmer’s machine changed a Chhattisgarh village’s daily grind

Nonbirra is a tribal-dominated village in Kartala block of Korba district. According to the 2011 Census, it has a population of 2,639 across 707 households. Around 30 per cent belong to Scheduled Tribes, with the rest comprising Scheduled Castes, Other Backward castes and general caste families.

Farming and forest produce collection are the main livelihoods. The village has three types of land — kudraili (lowland), midland and upland. Of the total 956 hectares, nearly 500 hectares are under cultivation. Paddy is grown on about 200 hectares, while pulses and oilseeds are cultivated on uplands.

Despite steady production, one gap persisted — local processing.

“There were rice mills earlier, but they were far away,” says Arun Kumar, 35, a farmer in the village. “We had to hire transport for about two kilometres, pay Rs 5 per bag of paddy, and sometimes mill the same paddy twice because the quality was poor.”

This gap was recognised by 35-year-old Arun Singh Rathia, a tribal farmer from Nonbirra. Though he studied only up to Class 2, years of farming had given him a deep understanding of how village systems function.

“I don’t have much education,” he said. “But I understand farming, livestock and machines.”

Arun lives with his wife Basanti Rathia and their three children in a pucca house. He owns around 15 acres of scattered land across different terrains, where he grows paddy, black gram, green gram, sesame and niger. He also keeps two oxen and two buffaloes.

“My oxen help reduce farming costs, and the dung is used for compost,” he explains. “I sell about five litres of milk every day.”

Before setting up the processing unit, the family earned between Rs.1.5-2 lakh annually from farming and milk sales. But rising input costs and uncertain crop prices made farming increasingly risky. That is when Arun decided to try something different.