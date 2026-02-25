Future Thali: New interactive digital tool aims to spark conversations between consumers and their plate

But what if the climate cost of producing something became visible before you decided to eat it? That question led 30-year-old Alisha Butala, a food and climate researcher, to imagine an idea: what will our plate look like in 2050?

“I am just trying to imagine how our plate will look in 2050,” she says. “The food we eat today, some of it may not even be there by 2050, or it will be available in less quantities or become too expensive to buy,” says Butala. She is a research consultant at Future Shift Labs, a think tank working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and various social issues.

Sparking conversations

To explore that question, Butala is developing Future Thali — an interactive digital tool that reveals the hidden carbon and water footprint of everyday meals. The focus, she says, is to first build a publicly accessible platform that allows individuals to engage with their food choices directly. Planned for launch in late April or early May, the tool will work simply. Users begin by selecting food or beverage items. The platform then displays their combined climate impact, including water usage and carbon emissions.

For example, if you select an avocado toast and coffee, the tool might show that your meal consumed 24,000 litres of water. But the tool doesn’t just provide statistics. It will translate this number into something tangible, for instance, that it equals 12,205 days of drinking water for one person, or several times a family’s monthly water supply. The aim, says Butala, is to turn abstract data into everyday understanding.

The tool then suggests climate-resilient alternatives. If a user swaps an item, for instance, replacing a second cup of coffee with lemongrass iced tea or choosing a millet-based dish over a wheat-based one, the entire analysis recalculates, showing how the environmental footprint changes.

The platform will also offer short contextual snippets. If the coffee comes from Kodagu, for example, it will highlight how excessive demand is impacting soil quality or local farming communities.

“The idea is to create awareness first so that people understand what they are eating and what impact it has. I want the tool to spark a conversation between the consumer and their plate and to spread awareness about how to choose what to eat so that it has less impact on the future,” says Butala, who holds a Master’s in Public Policy from King’s College London and has previously worked with education ministries in Delhi and Maharashtra on behavioural science curriculum.

At present, Future Thali focuses on a curated list of around 30 food and beverage items — from chicken tikka sandwich, avocado sandwich, berries milkshake, tiramisu, matcha, hazelnut spreads, almond and oat milk, iced caramel coffee, to commonly consumed items like butter chicken, masala tea, black coffee, rice and curry, vegetable khichdi. The list also includes crops that are increasingly vulnerable to the changing climate such as banana, which is threatened by climate change and fungal diseases.