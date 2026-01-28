High returns, slow uptake: Why climate-resilient rice is yet to take off

Rice is central to India’s food security and rural economy, covering nearly a quarter of the country’s cropped area and supporting millions of livelihoods. It accounts for a major share of public procurement and household food consumption, making production stability critical for market prices and inflation.

However, rice cultivation is increasingly exposed to climate stress. Rising temperatures and erratic rainfall are intensifying droughts, floods and heat stress across major growing regions. Under the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture programme, about 40 per cent of districts have been classified as highly vulnerable to climate change, with large parts of the net sown area prone to drought and flooding. In this context, CRVs, designed to withstand multiple stresses, have been seen as a key adaptation tool, offering higher average yields and greater protection against climate shocks.

Economic benefits

Drought-tolerant varieties, particularly in Jharkhand and Odisha, accounted for the largest share of projected benefits, with an estimated aggregate surplus of over Rs 1.08 lakh crore up to 2030. These varieties generated substantial gains for both producers and consumers, while helping stabilise supply and contain price volatility in water-scarce regions.

“This is especially important in 32 semi-arid and rainfed areas where production volatility translates directly into food insecurity and rural income instability,” the study said.

Similarly, submergence-tolerant varieties cultivated in flood-prone regions such as Assam and Odisha were found to generate a potential economic surplus of nearly Rs 79,837 crore up to 2030, equivalent to about Rs 3,842 crore annually. These varieties were capable of surviving up to 14 days under water, allowing crops to recover after flash floods that have become more frequent with changing monsoon patterns.

In regions facing multiple and overlapping climate risks, including Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, the adoption of varieties tolerant to both drought and submergence delivered more modest but economically meaningful gains, at around Rs 6,213 crore, the analysis found.

This reflected the importance of dual stress varieties in areas where farmers contend with alternating spells of drought and flooding.