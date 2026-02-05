India-US trade deal: Centre says agriculture and dairy protected, but lack of text fuels uncertainty

Since February 2, when US President Donald Trump announced that a trade deal between the two countries had been reached, there have been concerns about the nature of the commitments involved.

Trump said the US would reduce its “reciprocal tariff” on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. In return, India would move to cut tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US products to zero. However, it remains unclear how many products are covered under this ‘zero’ tariff commitment and whether agriculture and dairy are included in any form.

India has historically viewed agriculture and dairy as highly sensitive sectors, given their direct links to rural livelihoods, food security and domestic producers. Against this backdrop, uncertainty persists over which specific products, if any, could enter the Indian market at zero or substantially reduced duties under the agreement.