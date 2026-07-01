Letter to ministries flags lack of rules for pesticide-coated seeds in India, urges safety checks and labelling

A letter to several Union ministries has raised concerns over the absence of clear rules for pesticide-coated seeds in India.
It says farmers, workers and consumers often have no way of knowing whether seeds have been treated, which chemicals were used or in what quantities.
The letter warns of risks from accidental consumption, possible pesticide residues, worker exposure and contamination from seed processing units.
Public policy expert Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi has called for mandatory labelling, formal safety assessments and stronger oversight of hazardous chemicals used in seed processing.
Concerns have been raised over the widespread use of pesticide-coated seeds and hazardous chemicals used in seed processing units in India, with a letter to several central ministries warning that regulatory gaps could pose risks to farmers, workers, consumers and the environment.
The letter, dated June 25, 2026, was addressed to the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and other authorities. It was written by public policy expert Narasimha Reddy Donthi, who said India lacks clear regulations for pesticide-treated seeds.
According to the letter, farmers, agricultural workers and consumers have no clear way of knowing whether seeds have been treated with pesticides, which chemicals have been used or in what quantities.
It also refers to past incidents in India in which people accidentally consumed pesticide-coated seeds after mistaking them for foodgrains, leading to deaths. Despite such incidents, the letter says, mandatory labelling requirements for treated seeds are still absent.
Donthi said India also lacks independent studies examining whether pesticide residues from seed coatings persist in the edible parts of crops. There has also been limited assessment of the impact of these chemicals on soil, beneficial insects and the wider environment, the letter said.
The concerns come at a time when seed treatment practices are expanding in India, while regulatory oversight remains limited.
The letter also raises concerns about seed processing units, where concentrated sulphuric acid and other hazardous chemicals are commonly used.
Donthi said there are no clear guidelines governing the use of these chemicals, worker safety measures or the disposal of waste generated during processing. In many cases, the letter says, there is no official record of the chemicals being used.
As an example, it refers to seed processing units in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana.
A joint monitoring report submitted to the National Green Tribunal in January 2020 found violations across all 23 units inspected. These included the discharge of untreated acidic effluents, soil and groundwater contamination, and non-compliance with environmental norms.
The letter says such findings point to the need for stronger oversight of seed processing facilities and the chemicals used in them.
Donthi has urged the government to introduce mandatory labelling for pesticide-coated seeds and bring seed treatment practices under formal safety assessments.
He has also called for guidelines for seed processing units, regular testing of effluents for pesticide residues and stronger worker safety measures.