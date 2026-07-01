Letter to ministries flags lack of rules for pesticide-coated seeds in India, urges safety checks and labelling

Concerns have been raised over the widespread use of pesticide-coated seeds and hazardous chemicals used in seed processing units in India, with a letter to several central ministries warning that regulatory gaps could pose risks to farmers, workers, consumers and the environment.

The letter, dated June 25, 2026, was addressed to the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and other authorities. It was written by public policy expert Narasimha Reddy Donthi, who said India lacks clear regulations for pesticide-treated seeds.

According to the letter, farmers, agricultural workers and consumers have no clear way of knowing whether seeds have been treated with pesticides, which chemicals have been used or in what quantities.

It also refers to past incidents in India in which people accidentally consumed pesticide-coated seeds after mistaking them for foodgrains, leading to deaths. Despite such incidents, the letter says, mandatory labelling requirements for treated seeds are still absent.

Donthi said India also lacks independent studies examining whether pesticide residues from seed coatings persist in the edible parts of crops. There has also been limited assessment of the impact of these chemicals on soil, beneficial insects and the wider environment, the letter said.

The concerns come at a time when seed treatment practices are expanding in India, while regulatory oversight remains limited.