Women farmers call for equal access to resources to boost global food production

Women-led farms are on average 25 per cent less productive than those led by men due to persistent barriers to productive resources and opportunities. To mark UN’s International Year of the Woman Farmer, women smallholder farmers issued a global call for ensuring their equal access to agricultural technology, finance and markets, saying that unlocking women’s full participation in agriculture could significantly boost food production and reduce hunger worldwide.

According to United Nations data, if women had the same access to productive resources as men, farm yields could increase by 20-30 per cent, which could feed an additional 100 to 150 million people. The participating farmers urged governments, funders and institutions to act on the structural barriers limiting their ability to feed their communities and strengthen food systems.

The farmers made the call during a global virtual event hosted by Heifer International, an organisation working with smallholder farming households and partners to mark the United Nations (UN)-recognised International Year of the Woman Farmer, launched by the Food and Agriculture Organization, that recognises the vital role women play in global agriculture, and the urgent need to address the barriers that limit their productivity and leadership.