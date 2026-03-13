How the M C Mehta case rewrote Delhi’s clean air playbook

When India’s executive framework faltered in the face of toxic air and was hesitant to take bold steps, the judiciary stepped in to wield the ultimate sledgehammer. The M C Mehta pollution case fundamentally re-engineered how Delhi governs its air quality, transforming into a sweeping, multi-sectoral transition.

Here is how a single legal crusade broke decades of policy paralysis, shattered industrial resistance, and bent the capital’s pollution curve.

From a single gas leak case to a sweeping mandate

The genesis of this transformation was the 1985 Shriram Fertilizer case, where a catastrophic oleum gas leak caused widespread panic and injury in Delhi. While environmental lawyer M C Mehta’s initial writ petition established the doctrine of “Absolute Liability” for hazardous industries, it accomplished something far greater: it awakened the judiciary to the broader, invisible poison of ambient air pollution.

Recognising that targeting a single factory was insufficient, the scope of the litigation expanded. The Supreme Court converted the matter into an ongoing, broad-based case that placed Delhi’s entire transport, industrial, and energy matrix under strict judicial scrutiny.

A new jurisprudence of breathable air

The M C Mehta case did not just tweak existing policies; it forged an entirely new jurisprudence for environmental governance for clean air. The Supreme Court wielded constitutional mandates to establish that the fundamental Right to Life (Article 21) intrinsically includes the right to a wholesome environment. It upheld constitutional principles to break lobbies and protect public health. To break institutional resistance, the court anchored its rulings in hard-hitting doctrines:

The Right to Life: The Supreme Court unequivocally ruled that the fundamental Right to Life (Article 21) includes the right to a wholesome environment, overriding arguments that prioritised industry profits over public health.

Shifting the Burden of Proof: To counter industry stall tactics, the court deployed the Precautionary Principle, declaring that a lack of scientific certainty could not be used as an excuse to delay action.

The Precautionary Principle: The court ruled that a lack of scientific certainty cannot be an excuse for inaction when public health us at stake. Crucially, the onus of proof needs to shift onto the polluters to prove their actions were benign.

Polluter Pays Principle: The court decreed that the financial burden of addressing harm must be on those who create the problem, enforcing strict accountability. Hence, environment compensation charge and pollution charges on diesel vehicles were enforced.

For years, powerful automotive and industrial lobbies resisted environmental regulations by citing economic hardship, demanding “absolute scientific certainty,” and suppressing data. The judiciary obliterated this resistance by elevating clean air to a constitutional mandate.

EPCA: The empowered scientific muscle

Recognising that judges are legal experts, not environmental scientists, the Supreme Court directed the creation of an empowered, expert statutory body: the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA). This body was empowered under the section 5 of the Environment Protection Act.