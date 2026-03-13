How the M C Mehta case rewrote Delhi’s clean air playbook
When India’s executive framework faltered in the face of toxic air and was hesitant to take bold steps, the judiciary stepped in to wield the ultimate sledgehammer. The M C Mehta pollution case fundamentally re-engineered how Delhi governs its air quality, transforming into a sweeping, multi-sectoral transition.
Here is how a single legal crusade broke decades of policy paralysis, shattered industrial resistance, and bent the capital’s pollution curve.
From a single gas leak case to a sweeping mandate
The genesis of this transformation was the 1985 Shriram Fertilizer case, where a catastrophic oleum gas leak caused widespread panic and injury in Delhi. While environmental lawyer M C Mehta’s initial writ petition established the doctrine of “Absolute Liability” for hazardous industries, it accomplished something far greater: it awakened the judiciary to the broader, invisible poison of ambient air pollution.
Recognising that targeting a single factory was insufficient, the scope of the litigation expanded. The Supreme Court converted the matter into an ongoing, broad-based case that placed Delhi’s entire transport, industrial, and energy matrix under strict judicial scrutiny.
A new jurisprudence of breathable air
The M C Mehta case did not just tweak existing policies; it forged an entirely new jurisprudence for environmental governance for clean air. The Supreme Court wielded constitutional mandates to establish that the fundamental Right to Life (Article 21) intrinsically includes the right to a wholesome environment. It upheld constitutional principles to break lobbies and protect public health. To break institutional resistance, the court anchored its rulings in hard-hitting doctrines:
The Right to Life: The Supreme Court unequivocally ruled that the fundamental Right to Life (Article 21) includes the right to a wholesome environment, overriding arguments that prioritised industry profits over public health.
Shifting the Burden of Proof: To counter industry stall tactics, the court deployed the Precautionary Principle, declaring that a lack of scientific certainty could not be used as an excuse to delay action.
The Precautionary Principle: The court ruled that a lack of scientific certainty cannot be an excuse for inaction when public health us at stake. Crucially, the onus of proof needs to shift onto the polluters to prove their actions were benign.
Polluter Pays Principle: The court decreed that the financial burden of addressing harm must be on those who create the problem, enforcing strict accountability. Hence, environment compensation charge and pollution charges on diesel vehicles were enforced.
For years, powerful automotive and industrial lobbies resisted environmental regulations by citing economic hardship, demanding “absolute scientific certainty,” and suppressing data. The judiciary obliterated this resistance by elevating clean air to a constitutional mandate.
EPCA: The empowered scientific muscle
Recognising that judges are legal experts, not environmental scientists, the Supreme Court directed the creation of an empowered, expert statutory body: the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA). This body was empowered under the section 5 of the Environment Protection Act.
Armed with data and science, this empowered advisory ecosystem investigated pollution sources, busted industry myths, fought off lobby pressure, and provided the Court actionable, science-based “leapfrog” strategies.
Leapfrog strategies: Sector-by-sector action
The Supreme Court enforced drastic, multi-sectoral mandates over a period of 40 years that executive bodies were shying away from:
Industrial restructuring: The Supreme Court forced heavily polluting industries out of residential zones and strictly banned the use of dirty fuels like coal, pet coke, and furnace oil. Industries were mandated to transition exclusively to natural gas, and all four of Delhi’s coal-fired power plants were permanently shut down.
Deep action on transport: Delhi executed a massive, first-of-its-kind transition, mandating that the entire public and local commercial transport fleet shift from dirty diesel to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) while augmenting the CNG bus fleet. The city rapidly leapfrogged emission standards from Euro 0 to Bharat Stage 4 and then directly from BS 4 to BS 6 leading to significant reduction in emissions levels and aggressively phased out 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. There was a directive to upgrade on-road emissions monitoring to remote sensing monitoring and ward-wise implementation of parking management area plans as a vehicle restraint measure. During the 1990s, leaded petrol was banned.
Fiscal restraints: To deter high-polluting vehicles, the court levied Environment Compensation Charges (ECC) on heavy diesel trucks entering Delhi and pollution charge on large diesel cars.
Emergency response and comprehensive planning: To address seasonal spikes and long-term targets, the Supreme Court institutionalised structured planning. This includes the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). A stringent emergency response framework was introduced to automatically trigger targeted pollution control measures during severe winter smog episodes. A holistic, source-wise action plan was notified to ensure that all sectors—from road dust and construction waste to vehicular exhaust—were continuously monitored and mitigated.
The national spin-off
This Delhi-centric framework broadened to include the National Capital Region impacting the four states in the region. Way back in 2004, recognising a national crisis, the Supreme Court broadened its jurisdiction to mandate 13 other highly polluted cities to implement comprehensive action plans. Delhi’s successful mass transition to CNG and its rapid leapfrog to BS 6 emission standards set a precedent. Acknowledging that air pollution does not respect borders, the court quickly extended this ban to the neighbouring industrial states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. It also triggered a nationwide push that established strict SOx and NOx emission standards for 16 groups of industries.
Bending the pollution curve
The direct evidence of this judicial activism is undeniable. By forcing a clean energy transition, the M C Mehta case gathered unstoppable momentum and delivered measurable results and the energy transition:
Declining particulates: The analysis of the air quality data from Delhi’s five oldest monitoring stations show a massive 46 per cent reduction in PM2.5 levels since 2012.
Elimination of industrial coal in Delhi: 100 per cent of the legal industries operating in Delhi have transitioned to approved clean fuels like Piped Natural Gas (PNG).
The near death of diesel: The transport sector’s dirty energy footprint was slashed. Diesel consumption in Delhi dropped by half—from 40 per cent of the transport energy mix in 2015-16 to just 20 per cent in 2023-24. Concurrently, the market share of diesel cars virtually disappeared, declining from 35 per cent to less than 7 per cent.
The M C Mehta case stands as proof that a proactive judiciary, backed by an empowered scientific advisory ecosystem, catalysed by civil society demand for clean air, can break entrenched resistance to change, accelerate clean air action when executive action is slow, and rewrite the environmental destiny of a megacity.
Yet, there is still a long way to go. Delhi still requires another 60 per cent reduction to meet the clean air standards. As the Supreme Court disposes of the M C Mehta case – the prime mover of clean air action in the city, the executive must step up—enforcing hard mandates and strict milestones to drive momentum of change.