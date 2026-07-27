India on e-wheels: Can a housing society block your EV charger? Supreme Court may soon decide

Rachit Katyal bought an electric vehicle (EV) and sought to do what the Union Ministry of Power’s guidelines and rules appeared to permit: Install a private charger in his allotted parking space, with the permission of his housing society. That was in May 2025. Seven months, six emails and one “final reminder” later, he was still waiting. So in January 2026, he moved the Supreme Court of India.

Katyal, a resident of Nirala Estate in Greater Noida, first wrote to the society’s management on May 26, 2025, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to install a certified EV charger at his own cost. According to the petition, the request was forwarded “to the upper management” the same day, but then went unanswered despite follow-up emails.

In July, the management replied that a charging station already existed near Tower 31, without addressing Katyal’s specific request for a charger in his own allotted parking space. In December, Katyal sent what he described as a “final reminder”, noting that the society, which has nearly 4,000 flats, had provided only two charging points for what he estimated were around 56 electric vehicles in the complex.

With no resolution, Katyal filed a Public Interest Litigation directly before the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, rather than first approaching the Allahabad High Court. The petition names the Union of India and the State of Uttar Pradesh as respondents, along with Nirala Estate’s secretary and its facility manager, Cushman & Wakefield Property Management Services India Pvt Ltd. It remains pending, with the matter not yet taken up for hearing and tentatively listed for August 18, 2026.

Down To Earth spoke to Sriram P, counsel for the petitioner, to understand the case and the broader question it raises: does India have a “right to recharge”?