India on e-wheels: Himachal Pradesh tests electric waste vans and taxis in push to take EVs beyond buses

Every morning in Shimla, 12 battery-powered garbage vans navigate the city’s narrow roads and steep slopes to collect household waste. The vehicles are replacing diesel-powered garbage vans, offering a glimpse of how Himachal Pradesh is extending its electric vehicle policy beyond buses and highways.

The experiment is part of a wider shift in the state’s approach to electric mobility, with the government seeking to link EV adoption with employment and essential public services.

Alongside electric waste-collection vehicles in Shimla, the state is supporting young people to own and operate electric taxis. It has also introduced a scheme to subsidise privately owned electric buses on routes that currently lack bus services.

Garbage vans on trial

The move to electrify garbage collection began as a pilot in September 2025, when the Municipal Corporation, Shimla, deployed two electric waste-collection vehicles with support from corporate social responsibility funds. The initiative was supported by ICLEI South Asia.

The fleet has since grown to 12, with joint funding from the state transport department and the municipal corporation. The vehicles have been operational since April 2026.

Shimla generates roughly 90 tonnes of household waste every day, collected by a combined diesel and electric fleet of 60 vehicles, according to Rajneesh Brar, vehicle in-charge and health inspector at the Municipal Corporation.

But using electric vehicles in Shimla is not simply a matter of replacing one vehicle with another. The city’s steep gradients and narrow roads make waste collection demanding, while charging infrastructure remains limited. The first batch of vehicles came from Tata, but officials found they struggled on Shimla’s inclines.

“First we tried with Tata, those are not good uphill,” said Varsha Parmar, project officer at ICLEI South Asia, a sustainability network working with the state transport department on electric mobility.