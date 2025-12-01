India’s silent genocide: Why toxic air is our greatest constitutional crisis

High Courts across the country have taken suo motu cognisance of river contamination, groundwater depletion, illegal construction and ecological degradation. The National Green Tribunal, recognised in MCGM v Ankita Sinha (2021), can also act suo motu where urgent environmental protection is needed and authorities fail to provide redress. These principles are binding and impose a constitutional duty on governments to act with urgency and coherence.

This constitutional crisis is not a jurisdictional vacuum, but a pressing need for judicial activism and vigilance, not judicial restraint.

There is, however, a deeper social fracture and moral contradiction that legal doctrines alone cannot repair.

India erupts in protest when religious, ideological or moral sentiments are hurt. A film dialogue, a song, a social media post, a speech, a book, or even a stray remark can trigger nationwide mobilisation, outrage in the streets, debates in Parliament and relentless primetime hysteria.

And yet, when the air is poisoned, when rivers carry sewage, when forests die and lakes vanish, when children cough blood, when elders struggle to breathe, when life expectancy shrinks, there is hardly any march, candlelight vigil, outrage or protest.

If our sentiments can be wounded by words, why do they not break when our breath itself is being snatched away?

Every religion commands protection of nature

What makes people’s indifference even more alarming is that every major religion practised in India explicitly demands environmental protection and stewardship.

The Sanatan Dharma reveres air as prana, rivers as goddesses, the earth as Dharti Mata. Islam identifies humans as trustees (khalifa) responsible for protecting creation. Christianity warns against profaning the Earth God entrusted to humanity. Buddhism speaks of compassion for all sentient beings and harmony with nature. Sikhism treats nature as the sartorial expression of the Divine. Jainism elevates non-violence toward all life to a foundational ethic. Zoroastrianism considers air, water and fire as sacred, to be kept pure.

If all faiths enjoin environmental care, how does a religious nation tolerate environmental destruction? How do the faithful justify burning garbage, bursting crackers, polluting rivers, abusing diesel vehicles, razing forests, and turning away as toxic air becomes normalised?

No deity, no scripture, no prophet, no spiritual tradition will forgive a civilisation that poisons the air and water, and destroys the natural world entrusted to it.

Crisis of duties, collapse of conscience

Article 51A imposes a duty on every citizen to protect the environment and develop scientific temper. Yet civic behaviour displays the opposite, apathy, indifference, and at times, people themselves actively polluting: From waste burning to contaminating rivers to unfazed emissions.

A constitutional crisis is never created by the State alone. It is sustained by public complicity.

India stands on the edge of a civilisational reckoning. Toxic air and contaminated water is not merely an environmental failure. It is a collapse of constitutional governance, civic duty and morality, religious obligation and national conscience.

The crisis has already engulfed us; the question is whether India has the courage to breathe the truth. History will not remember our excuses – only our silence.

Shashwat Anand is an advocate practicing at the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Allahabad. Rajesh G Inamdar is an advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court of India. Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.