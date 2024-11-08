2024 to cross 1.5°C, be hottest year on record

The year 2024 is well on its way to become the hottest year since the preindustrial period, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

The year may also be the first year to cross the 1.5°C above the preindustrial annual average temperature, according to the C3S. The C3S concluded this after analysing the data for the first 10 months of 2024.

This would be the second year in a row when the global annual temperature record would be broken.

“This marks a new milestone in global temperature records and should serve as a catalyst to raise ambition for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, COP29,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the C3S.

The WMO’s analysis of six different temperature datasets from January to September 2024 also found that the year may be the warmest on record.

“Today, the WMO and partners tell us that 2024 is on track to be the hottest year ever recorded — almost two months before it ends,” said Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations in a WMO press statement. “Humanity’s torching the planet and paying the price,” he added.

WMO uses data from the observational sites and instruments on land and over the oceans from the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Aeronautical and Space Administration’s (NASA) Goddard Institute for Space Studies, The United Kingdom’s Met Office Hadley Centre, University of East Anglia’s Climate Research Unit, the Berkeley Earth Group, C3S and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The last two datasets are reanalyses datasets which combine observational data with weather models to get a complete picture of temperature data even from places where there are no observational sites such as the polar regions and the oceans.

The month of October 2024 was 1.65°C above preindustrial levels and the 15th month out of the last 16 months when the monthly global average air temperature crossed1.5°C above preindustrial levels, according to C3S. This also made October 2024 the second warmest October since 1850-1900 period.