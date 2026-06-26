$57 billion. That’s how much extreme heat costs women informal workers every year

Extreme heat impacts women disproportionately, not just physically but also financially. The culumative health and economic impact of extreme heat are being felt the most by informal women workers across the world, according to a report presented at the ongoing London Climate Action Week 2026.

Women in the informal sector across the world (except Europe and the United States) lose $57 billion annually in earnings due to extreme heat, analysed researchers at Hera (formerly Climate Resilience for All). Without appropriate intervention, this loss was projected to rise by 44 per cent by 2050, driven by climate change, unsustainable urbanisation and population ageing.

This is particularly concerning because of the higher concentration of women in the informal workforce. Upto 91% of women workers were informal in Ahmedabad (India), Bangkok (Thailand), Monterrey (Mexico) and Freetown (Sierra Leone) — the four cities with different climatic and heat characteristics chosen for economic modelling. Many of these women make as little as $3 per day, the findings showed.

Thus, for a significant population of working women, extreme heat widens social and economic inequalities they already face.