After months without rain, Arunachal Pradesh villages count losses from severe forest fires

Forest fires are not new to Arunachal Pradesh. But this year, villagers and officials say, the flames lasted longer, spread faster and caused wider damage than in recent years.

In February 2026, forest fires spread across the hills of Mebo in Arunachal, burning forests, plantations and agricultural land. For Makbul Lego, a farmer from Siluk village in the Mebo subdivision of East Siang district, the fire first consumed his orange orchard before climbing uphill towards his other horticultural plantation.

“We have not seen a season like this before,” he said. “Since November, the weather remained dry.”

According to Fire and Emergency Services data, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 461 fire calls between 1 January and 27 April 2026, of which 323 were classified as forest fires.

The highest number of forest fire cases was reported from Roing, with 71 incidents, followed by Pasighat with 50 and Namsai with 47. Nearby areas also saw repeated fire outbreaks through the dry months.

While forest fires are not uncommon in Arunachal Pradesh, this year’s season stood out for its intensity, duration and spread. In several districts, fires burned continuously for days, threatening villages, military stations and government institutions.

“This situation was very serious because of the sensitive areas involved,” said Tsangpa Tashi, District Disaster Management Officer, or DDMO, in Pasighat. “There were military stations and several important institutional points nearby, so because of that the matter became even more serious.”