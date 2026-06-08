Bonn Climate Conference 2026: Health groups urge tripling adaptation finance to $120 billion by 2035

Health advocates have urged governments at the Bonn climate talks to triple public, grant-based adaptation finance to at least $120 billion by 2035, warning that inadequate funding could undermine efforts to protect people from climate-linked health risks.

The call came from the Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA), as delegates gathered in Bonn for the 64th sessions of the Subsidiary Bodies, known as SB64, under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). A $40 billion adaptation finance goa l established four years ago at 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UNFCCC in Glasgow, Scotland.

This is the first major negotiating session since the COP30 in Belém, Brazil. The mid-year negotiations opened on June 8, 2026 and are expected to run until June 18, 2026. “Over the next fortnight in Bonn, governments must identify clear routes to triple public, grant-based adaptation finance to at least $120 billion by 2035,” said Jess Beagley, policy lead at the GCHA.

Without adaptation finance, life-saving investments in health systems and related sectors such as water, sanitation, disaster preparedness and food systems will remain out of reach, Beagley said. That could increase risks of malnutrition, waterborne diseases, exposure to extreme weather and disruption of healthcare services, she added.