Carbon markets have crossed $100 billion globally: India is still warming up

Carbon markets across the world are expanding at an unprecedented scale. Global revenues from carbon taxes and emissions trading systems crossed $100 billion for the second consecutive year, according to the World Bank report State and Trends of Carbon Pricing 2025.

Nearly 28 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are now covered by a direct carbon price, compared to just 5 per cent in 2005.

This expansion reflects growing acceptance of carbon pricing as a climate policy tool. However, rising revenues and wider coverage do not automatically translate into deep emission reductions.

For India, which is in the process of implementing its Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), the global experience offers both lessons and warnings. Evidence from India’s earlier market-based programmes suggests that weak targets, limited sectoral coverage and poor governance can significantly dilute climate outcomes.

What global experience shows

The World Bank report noted that there are now 80 direct carbon pricing instruments operating worldwide, including 37 emissions trading systems and 43 carbon taxes. Much of the recent expansion has come from middle-income economies.

China, in particular, played a decisive role in 2024 by expanding its national emissions trading system beyond the power sector to include cement, steel and aluminium. This step brought nearly three billion tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent under carbon pricing in a single year, increasing China’s total coverage to more than half of its national emissions.