Climate change could bring more air conditioning for the rich and shorter lives for the poor, report warns

Climate change is likely to widen the gap between rich and poor countries, with wealthier people using more air conditioning while poorer communities face rising heat-related deaths, a new report has warned.

The report by the Climate Impact Lab says temperature changes linked to climate change could contribute to about 430,000 additional deaths each year by 2050, compared with historical conditions. It says 10 times more of those deaths are likely to occur in poorer countries than in richer ones.

The findings highlight the unequal ability of countries and communities to adapt to extreme heat. Cooling, particularly air conditioning, is already a crucial way to reduce the health risks of high temperatures. But the report says many of the places facing the most dangerous heat will also have the least access to reliable and affordable electricity.

“Air conditioning is a life saver,” said Michael Greenstone, co-founder of the Climate Impact Lab and a professor at the University of Chicago. But he said many countries would be unable to respond to rising temperatures in the same way as wealthier nations.

The report projects that electricity use for cooling will grow seven times more in middle-income countries than in low-income countries because of climate change. In low-income countries, the projected increase in electricity use per person would be enough to power only a single LED bulb for four months.