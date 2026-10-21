Climate resilience is essential to India’s economic stability

Climate resilience is vital for India's economic stability, as extreme weather events disrupt agriculture, erode incomes, and fuel persistent inflation.
Investments in climate adaptation, such as irrigation, storage, and crop diversification, can mitigate these effects, ensuring food security and stabilizing rural livelihoods.
A failed monsoon, a heatwave or floods that devastate crops are often treated as agricultural misfortunes. Their consequences, however, extend far beyond the farm. They erode cultivators’ incomes, raise household food bills, undermine nutrition and complicate the task of controlling inflation.
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences offers a useful framework for understanding this chain of effects—and for explaining why climate resilience should be treated as part of economic stabilisation, not merely as an environmental concern.
Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford received the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel for their work on the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”. Their research helped develop models that explain how household and business decisions shape consumption, prices and output. The central lesson is that macroeconomic outcomes emerge from individual choices, and that expectations about future income can influence decisions today.
Hall’s work showed why consumption depends not only on current income but also on expectations of future earnings. A household with savings may absorb a temporary increase in food prices; a family spending most of its income on food may have to compromise on nutrition or forgo other essentials.
Woodford’s New Keynesian framework explains how interest rates, expectations and firms’ pricing decisions interact. Because businesses do not adjust prices continuously, expectations about future costs and demand can influence prices today. Credible policy communication matters. But credibility cannot replenish a depleted reservoir or restore a failed harvest. The distinction is becoming urgent in India.
Climate shocks disrupt the supply of food and other essentials, and repeated disruptions can turn temporary price increases into persistent inflation. A 2024 study published in the Reserve Bank of India Bulletin stated that recurring climatic shocks had increased the persistence of food inflation and that food-price pressures could spill over into non-food prices through expectations.
The consequences extend beyond the inflation index. Farmers may lose both their crops and their income, while consumers pay more for a less diverse diet. The same shock can hurt producers and buyers at once, albeit in different ways.
Central banks nevertheless have an important role. When a supply shock begins to influence wage-setting, firms’ costs and broader inflation expectations, monetary policy may need to prevent a temporary price increase from becoming generalised inflation. But higher interest rates cannot bring rain, contain crop disease or move vegetables more quickly from farms to markets.
Tightening policy too aggressively in response to a temporary food-price shock can weaken credit, investment and employment without addressing the source of the problem. Ignoring repeated shocks, however, risks allowing inflation expectations to become entrenched. The challenge is to distinguish the initial shock from its wider economic effects.
This is where climate adaptation becomes economic policy. Investments in local storage, cold chains, rural roads, efficient irrigation, watershed restoration and reliable weather information can reduce the likelihood that production losses will turn into market shortages. Crop diversification and climate-resilient farming can also reduce dependence on a narrow range of vulnerable crops.
Such measures can reduce the economic damage caused by extreme weather events. They should therefore be assessed not only as environmental expenditure but also as insurance against volatile food prices and unstable rural incomes.
The design of these investments matters. Irrigation projects that deplete groundwater can create tomorrow’s crisis even as they easing today’s. Cold storage is useful only if smaller producers can access it and transport links connect it to markets. Weather advisories have little value if farmers lack the means to act on them. Effective adaptation requires public infrastructure, capable local institutions and affordable finance—not technology announcements alone. Public budgets should identify the climate risks threatening food production and livelihoods, and then track whether spending actually reduces those risks.
Policy must also protect people who cannot absorb losses. Timely, targeted transfers and effective social protection can help low-income households maintain food consumption during price spikes. Credible procurement, buffer-stock and distribution systems can cushion shortages, provided they are transparent and responsive to local conditions.
Farmers, meanwhile, need risk-sharing arrangements that address crop losses and volatile incomes, rather than support that arrives only after a disaster. Helping producers remain viable and enabling consumers to afford nutritious food are complementary objectives. Neither can be achieved sustainably if the other is neglected.
The Nobel-winning research provides a framework for understanding how expectations and individual decisions transmit shocks through the economy. India’s task is to extend that analysis to a world in which climate disruption determines which crops can be grown, when they reach markets and whether households can afford them.
The views expressed are the authors’ own and do not necessarily reflect those of the institutions with which the authors are affiliated or of Down To Earth