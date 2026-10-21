Climate resilience is essential to India’s economic stability

Climate shocks disrupt the supply of food and other essentials, and repeated disruptions can turn temporary price increases into persistent inflation. A 2024 study published in the Reserve Bank of India Bulletin stated that recurring climatic shocks had increased the persistence of food inflation and that food-price pressures could spill over into non-food prices through expectations.

The consequences extend beyond the inflation index. Farmers may lose both their crops and their income, while consumers pay more for a less diverse diet. The same shock can hurt producers and buyers at once, albeit in different ways.

Central banks nevertheless have an important role. When a supply shock begins to influence wage-setting, firms’ costs and broader inflation expectations, monetary policy may need to prevent a temporary price increase from becoming generalised inflation. But higher interest rates cannot bring rain, contain crop disease or move vegetables more quickly from farms to markets.

Tightening policy too aggressively in response to a temporary food-price shock can weaken credit, investment and employment without addressing the source of the problem. Ignoring repeated shocks, however, risks allowing inflation expectations to become entrenched. The challenge is to distinguish the initial shock from its wider economic effects.