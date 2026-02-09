Climate risks far exceed what traditional economic models assume, new report warns, citing extremes and tipping points

There are various reasons for the underestimation of risks from climate damages being not accounted for properly in economic frameworks and consequently in financial frameworks, according to the report. One of the central problems, the report says, is that most economic frameworks treat global warming as a marginal shock to an otherwise stable economic system.

The authors spoke to 60 climate scientists, who warned that at higher levels of warming, climate impacts do not occur in isolation. Instead, “climate impacts increasingly disrupt multiple sectors at once; interact across regions through trade, finance, migration, and geopolitics; and trigger non-linear responses in environmental and human systems,” the paper said.

This means that the impacts of warming and consequent climate change are not just a ‘marginal shock’ reducing outputs in certain sectors but a reshaping of economic systems themselves. It reshapes entire economic systems — affecting where people can live, what they can produce, how infrastructure is operationalised, and which regions remain economically viable.