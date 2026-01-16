Extreme weather events world’s most severe long-term risk for third year in a row: WEF Global Risks Report 2026

Extreme weather events may no longer top the list of immediate global concerns, but they remain the single greatest long-term threat to humanity — especially for poor and developing countries with the least capacity to cope, warned the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026.

Climate action failure has not been perceived as a global risk since 2024, even as United States President Donald Trump pulled US out of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and several other international organisations that work on climate action.

The report, which assesses global risks across three time horizons — immediate (2026), short-to-medium term (to 2028) and long term (to 2036) — reveals a reprioritisation of threats in the near future.

Extreme weather, which had been ranked as the first or second most significant risk over a two-year period for four years in a row, has now fallen to fourth place for the upcoming two years.