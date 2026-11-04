COP30 fossil fuel roadmap calls for national transition plans as India rejects COP31 electrification pledge

Countries must develop national plans to reduce their dependence on coal, oil and gas, expand low-emissions energy and restructure fossil fuel-dependent economies, according to a new roadmap released by Brazil’s 30th Conference of the Parties (COP 30) Presidency under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The roadmap seeks to translate the commitment to transition away from fossil fuels, agreed at COP28 in Dubai, into practical action. Meanwhile, India has said it will not sign a global electrification pledge being promoted by Türkiye's incoming COP31 Presidency.

The Roadmap for Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels (TAFF) in Energy Systems, in a Just, Orderly and Equitable Manner identifies three priorities: reducing fossil fuel consumption, managing the decline of fossil fuel production while expanding cleaner energy, and transforming economies dependent on fossil fuels.

Fossil fuels account for about 73 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, which reached 57.7 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024, according to the roadmap.

Prepared under COP30 President André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, the document is voluntary and does not establish new commitments or national targets. It draws on 267 submissions, including those from countries or groups representing 115 nations.