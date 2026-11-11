COP31: 7,500 cities outpace national governments in climate targets, says global alliance

The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM), an international alliance for city climate leadership, has found that some 7,500 of its 14,000 signatories — or 58 per cent — have set emissions reduction targets that are more ambitious than those of their national governments.

Some 28 per cent of the local authorities aim to achieve their targets sooner, according to GCoM’s 2026 Impact Report, launched at COP31 on November 11.