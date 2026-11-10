COP31 adopts climate finance work programme; proposals for adaptation funding, trade measures dropped

The inclusion of the CFWP was a key demand of developing countries, including India. The programme provides a dedicated space to discuss the implementation of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which requires developed countries to provide financial resources to developing countries for climate action.

The programme stems from the Global Mutirão decision adopted at COP30 in Brazil, which established a two-year work programme on climate finance, including Article 9.1 within the broader context of Article 9.

However, its inclusion as a standalone agenda item at COP31 drew objections from the European Union (EU).

The EU expressed deep concern, arguing that the COP30 decision had not established a separate agenda item. It maintained that the programme already had an agreed scope and mandate and should conclude within two years. The bloc nevertheless reiterated its commitment to climate finance and the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG).

India disagreed with the EU's interpretation, maintaining that COP30 had agreed to a standalone agenda item. It also expressed regret that the proposal to discuss tripling adaptation finance had been excluded.

The NCQG, agreed at COP29 in Baku in 2024, calls on developed countries to take the lead in mobilising at least $300 billion annually for developing countries by 2035. It also calls on all actors to scale up climate finance from public and private sources to at least $1.3 trillion annually by the same year.

Developing countries argue that the mobilisation target does not replace developed countries' obligations to provide finance under Article 9.1. They have also called for predictable, accessible funding, largely through public finance and concessional support, rather than loans that add to their debt burdens.

Welcoming the adoption of the CFWP, Avantika Goswami, programme manager, Climate Change and Green Economy at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said: “This should provide a space within the COP political process to scrutinise not just the quantity of finance flowing in under existing pledges, but also the quality and predictability. We have to make sure that the pledges committed, despite being meagre, deliver real change.”

The programme gives developing countries an opportunity to examine not only how much climate finance is being mobilised but also its quality, predictability and accessibility. This is particularly important after the Baku outcome, which developing countries criticised for falling short of their expectations.