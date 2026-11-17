The emphasis on mountain-related agendas comes less than three months after a catastrophic rock-and-ice collapse rocked Nepal. “Nepal estimates it needs over US$4.7 billion dollars to get back on its feet. The Fund to Respond to Loss and Damage last month only approved $21.6 million, funding that will not even be disbursed immediately. Research shows that nearly two-thirds of the international climate finance allocated to Nepal between 2016 and 2023 was in concessional loans, with only about 30 per cent in grants,” according to a statement by the Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice in early November.